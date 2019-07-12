3 WWE Superstars that could retire soon and 2 retired Superstars that won’t return again

WWE Superstars are one of the hardest workers in the world. Some Superstars wrestle for over 300 days in a year, while others, mostly part-timers, wrestle less for than 5 percent (10 days) of this number.

They don’t work as hard as some wrestlers do but still make a good income. Although we shouldn’t forget that most of these Superstars were also full-timers and because of their popularity and age, WWE is paying them in millions for a few dates. But as time goes, they get older and older, which means, one day they will have to retire too.

This year, Kurt Angle left us in tears at WrestleMania 35 when he lost his final match to Baron Corbin and retired from in-ring competition.

In this article, we will look at 3 WWE Superstars who could retire soon and 2 that wouldn’t return for another match.

#5 Could retire soon: John Cena

John Cena is no longer an active WWE Superstar and was last seen at WrestleMania 35, where he interrupted Elias’ musical performance as the Doctor of Thunganomics. Since then, Cena hasn’t returned to WWE but with SummerSlam around the corner, it wouldn’t be surprising if Cena returns to the ring again, for a one-off appearance.

He is already an established Hollywood actor and because of it, he can no longer concentrate on his WWE career. Not to mention, Hollywood actors are also one of the busiest people in the world and even if Cena manages to spend some time in the ring, his contract with the film production may not allow him to wrestle. If he gets injured in the ring then it will cost millions of dollars to the producers and they wouldn’t let it happen.

Since wrestling is all about taking risks, whether a Superstar performs dangerous maneuvers or not, there’s always a chance of getting injured. The 16-time World Champion has already said that WWE doesn’t need him anymore and it could be why he may consider retiring soon.

