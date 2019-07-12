×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 WWE Superstars that could retire soon and 2 retired Superstars that won’t return again

Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.66K   //    12 Jul 2019, 01:34 IST

Let's find out about WWE Superstars could retire soon and those who won't return again
Let's find out about WWE Superstars could retire soon and those who won't return again

WWE Superstars are one of the hardest workers in the world. Some Superstars wrestle for over 300 days in a year, while others, mostly part-timers, wrestle less for than 5 percent (10 days) of this number.

They don’t work as hard as some wrestlers do but still make a good income. Although we shouldn’t forget that most of these Superstars were also full-timers and because of their popularity and age, WWE is paying them in millions for a few dates. But as time goes, they get older and older, which means, one day they will have to retire too.

This year, Kurt Angle left us in tears at WrestleMania 35 when he lost his final match to Baron Corbin and retired from in-ring competition. 

In this article, we will look at 3 WWE Superstars who could retire soon and 2 that wouldn’t return for another match.

#5 Could retire soon: John Cena


John Cena as The Doctor of Thuganomics
John Cena as The Doctor of Thuganomics

John Cena is no longer an active WWE Superstar and was last seen at WrestleMania 35, where he interrupted Elias’ musical performance as the Doctor of Thunganomics. Since then, Cena hasn’t returned to WWE but with SummerSlam around the corner, it wouldn’t be surprising if Cena returns to the ring again, for a one-off appearance.

He is already an established Hollywood actor and because of it, he can no longer concentrate on his WWE career. Not to mention, Hollywood actors are also one of the busiest people in the world and even if Cena manages to spend some time in the ring, his contract with the film production may not allow him to wrestle. If he gets injured in the ring then it will cost millions of dollars to the producers and they wouldn’t let it happen.

Since wrestling is all about taking risks, whether a Superstar performs dangerous maneuvers or not, there’s always a chance of getting injured. The 16-time World Champion has already said that WWE doesn’t need him anymore and it could be why he may consider retiring soon.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
The Undertaker Triple H Leisure Reading
Advertisement
3 WWE Superstars that aren't going to retire anytime soon and 2 that have probably wrestled their final match
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars that recently renewed their contracts and 2 that unexpectedly left the company
RELATED STORY
5 WWE titles that were retired (and why they will never return)
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars that are likely going to renew their contracts and 2 that likely to leave
RELATED STORY
3 WWE careers that ended too soon and 2 that went on too long
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who retired too soon
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could retire in 2019, and who they should face last
RELATED STORY
3 WWE legends who should return for one more match and 3 that should stay retired
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who retired very early
RELATED STORY
2 rumored WWE factions which were never formed and 2 Superstars who wanted to form a faction but could not
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us