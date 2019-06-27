WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why The Undertaker wants to compete at Extreme Rules

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 730 // 27 Jun 2019, 17:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Extreme Rules

What's the story?

The Undertaker recently made an unexpected return to the ring when he saved Roman Reigns from a beatdown at the hands of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre on RAW.

As per Cagesideseats.com and Whatculture.com, Sports Illustrated has revealed that The Undertaker has handpicked Drew McIntyre to be one of his opponents coming off his disappointing match against Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker competed against a returning Goldberg at Super ShowDown which took place in early June at Jeddah. The match was considered an abomination, not just by fans and critics, but by the two men involved in the match as well. Goldberg even took to Twitter to apologize for his poor performance in the match.

The Undertaker only makes sporadic appearances so it came as a shock to everyone when the legend was announced to part of the Extreme Rules PPV where he will team with The Big Dog to take on The Scottish Psychopath and Shane O'Mac.

The heart of the matter

The Undertaker is already 54 years old and while the fans still love him, it is also a worrying site to watch him wrestle.

It looks like The Undertaker wants to repair his image by competing against an up and coming Superstar like Drew McIntyre after the poor showing he had in a match with Goldberg.

Here is what Cagesideseats has stated:

Undertaker handpicked Drew McIntyre to be one of his opponents coming off his embarrassing match at Super ShowDown, according to Sports Illustrated.

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre is one of the most promising Superstars on the roster and hopefully, a program with The Deadman himself will catapult the former IC Champion into the main event picture.

What's next?

Extreme Rules will take place on July 14, 2019, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Undertaker will team up with Roman Reigns to take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at the show.

Also Read: Vince McMahon adamant on pushing RAW superstar as he feels "women swoon over guys like him"