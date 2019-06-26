WWE Rumor: Vince McMahon adamant on pushing RAW superstar as he feels "women swoon over guys like him"

Do you agree?

What's the story?

While you may or may not agree that Vince McMahon is still a genius, there is no denying that he is stubborn and knows how to get his way. So, it is in the best interest of any Superstar to be on the right side of The Chairman.

One such Superstar seems to be the former constable on RAW - Baron Corbin. While many reports have suggested that the reason Corbin is being pushed is that he is easy to work with, WON has stated that Vince McMahon is fond of Corbin as he feels "women swoon over guys like him."

In case you didn't know...

Baron Corbin is a former US Champion and is currently amidst the biggest push of his career as he is embroiled in a feud with the current Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Corbin has challenged the Universal Champion twice now, albeit unsuccessfully.

Lacey Evans served as the special guest referee during Baron Corbin vs Seth Rollins at Stomping Grounds and tried to help Corbin win the gold. Evans, however, failed in her task thanks to interference from Rollins' girlfriend Becky Lynch.

The heart of the matter

Even though fans have voiced their displeasure with Corbin's mega push, WWE is adamant about making Baron the next breakout star.

Dave Meltzer of WON (via Cagesideseats.com) has stated the reason Baron Corbin is getting pushed the way he is, is that Vince McMahon thinks women swoon over guys like him.

While reasons such as being a good worker and amicable backstage were quite valid for the decision to push Corbin, this one seems rather absurd. But hey, can't argue with Vince McMahon!

What's next?

Baron Corbin will be teaming up with Lacey Evans to face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Extreme Rules.

