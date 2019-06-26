×
WWE Rumors: Aleister Black to face former 7-time Champion at WWE Extreme Rules 

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.02K   //    26 Jun 2019, 17:17 IST

Aleister Black
Aleister Black

What's the story?

Aleister Black has not been seen inside the ring ever since WWE split his team with Ricochet. While the former NXT Champion has been part of many cryptic vignettes aired on SmackDown, we have yet to see him return to singles action inside the ring.

WrestleVotes has stated that Black is scheduled to have a match at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV and his opponent will most likely be Cesaro.

This will be Aleister Black's return to PPV as the Superstar was last seen at Wrestlemania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Aleister Black is a former NXT Champion and made his main roster debut as part of a tag team along with Ricochet. The two created history during Wrestlemania week as they challenged for the SmackDown, RAW as well as NXT Tag Team Championships in one week. Unfortunately, they failed to win either of the three Championships.

Ricochet has been a staple on RAW and even won his first main-roster Championship at Stomping Grounds as he became the new US Champion by defeating Samoa Joe. Black, on the other hand, is yet to make his return on SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

While it is not clear if the master of Black Mass will be making his return at the PPV itself or if we will see him back on SmackDown Live sooner, reports suggest that he will indeed be in action at Extreme Rules.

Here is what Wrestlevotes has to say:

Cesaro is a former 6-time Tag Team Champion and one-time US Champion and would be the ideal opponent to put Black over in his PPV return.

What's next?

Extreme Rules will take place on July 14, 2019, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Also Read: WWE surprisingly "bans" a popular term created by Chris Jericho



WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Cesaro Aleister Black
