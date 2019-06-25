WWE Rumors: WWE surprisingly "bans" popular term created by Chris Jericho

Things don't seem to be good between the two

What's the story?

Chris Jericho has been known to speak his mind and not hold back his thoughts at all. Unlike many of the other Superstars, it is a well-known fact that The Lionheart was never afraid to pick fights backstage if he was standing up to something he truly believed in - even if it was Vince McMahon he had to challenge.

It looks like Vince McMahon has taken a decision to hit back at Chris Jericho for joining AEW.

In case you didn't know...

While Jericho had stated that he would never join any North-American company other than WWE, it came as a massive surprise when the former WWE Champion showed up at All In, and went on to join AEW's roster.

Ever since he left WWE, Jericho has been quite vocal about the problems faced by WWE Superstar and what he feels are poor booking decisions taken by the company. In a recent podcast with Jon Moxley, Y2J revealed the reason he quit WWE was because he could not get through to Vince McMahon on a variety of creative decisions.

Recently, Jericho criticized the main event of Stomping Grounds:

This match, to me, once again is one of the problems with WWE and maybe one of the reasons why tickets haven't sold well in Tacoma, We just saw this match two weeks ago at Super [Show Down]. The classic thing is my neighbor is a good guy too, [that] doesn't mean [Corbin] should be headlining pay-per-views over and over again.

The heart of the matter

While there is no way WWE can ever deny Jericho's accomplishments in WWE, it looks like Vince McMahon is not happy with Jericho taking shots at his company and wants the WWE Universe to forget about Chris Jericho.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that the name "Codebreaker" has been added to the banned list of words for WWE announcers in WWE. For those who don't know, Codebreaker was the name of Chris Jericho's finisher in WWE, which was recently used by Ricochet.

What's next?

Chris Jericho is all set to compete against Adam Page for the AEW Championship at AEW's All Out in August.

