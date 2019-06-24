WWE Rumors: Backstage reason WWE made Becky Lynch interfere in Seth Rollins' match at Stomping Grounds

The Stomping Grounds event exceeded expectations!

What's the story?

While the entire WWE Universe expected Stomping Grounds to be a disappointment based on the card, the show managed to be rather well-received and garnered high praise from fans and critics for the fantastic in-ring action, especially by the lower card matches.

It looks like WWE has some major plans planned for the real-life couple of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in the future and they might team up at the next WWE PPV - Extreme Rules.

In case you didn't know...

One of the most interesting booking decisions of the show was Baron Corbin choosing Lacey Evans as the special guest referee in his Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins. The match also saw Becky Lynch interfere after Evans low-blowed Rollins and tried to help Corbin pick up the win.

Lacey Evans unsuccessfully challenged Lynch for the RAW women's championship earlier on in the night, and it looks like there are no plans for their ongoing feud to peter out anytime soon.

The heart of the matter

As per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, WWE has some major plans for The Architect and The Man for the Extreme Rules PPV:

The (perhaps obvious coming out of Stomping Grounds) speculation is that Extreme Rules will feature a mixed tag of Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans with both the Universal and Raw Women’s Championships on the line.

What's next?

While Baron Corbin has served his purpose as an intermediate challenger for Seth Rollins, before the former Shield member moves on to bigger and better things, it looks like WWE are interested in cashing in on the real-life relationship of Lynch and Rollins before the two get new programs.

