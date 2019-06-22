WWE Rumors: Dispute over Rusev's current WWE status

Rusev and Vince McMahon

Former US Champion Rusev has not been a pivotal part of WWE ever since his short-lived feud with Aiden English ended. While the fans have always been firmly behind the Bulgarian Brute, it is quite clear by now that management does not see a star in him.

With Rusev's absence on live television for quite some time now, rumors started circulating stating that Rusev had himself asked WWE for some time off and wanted a leave. However, these claims were rubbished by the Bulgarian on Twitter.

Rusev is currently part of a makeshift tag team along with another underused Superstar - Shinsuke Nakamura. While the two are officially a team, they have hardly achieved anything of significance since joining hands.

While teams like The Usos are pulling double duty consistently on RAW and SmackDown thanks to the Wild Card rule, teams like Rusev and Nakamura have gotten minimum television time.

Rusev is known to be quite outspoken when it comes to his social media, and the former NXT Superstar does not hold back his words when he has something to say. In another such incident, Rusev took a jibe at the "dirt sheets" who reported that he had asked WWE for some time off:

You have been fed the wrong information, Dirt sheets. — Here comes THE PUSH (@RusevBUL) June 21, 2019

Cagesideseats.com, has stated that this Tweet was to dispute word that he had indeed asked WWE for time off.

While there have been rumblings that WWE is finally allowing more creative freedom to the Superstars and are open to ideas that earlier may have been rejected, we can only hope that management decides to give Rusev another major push and stick with it.

Do you think Rusev should get a push soon? Tell us in the comments!

