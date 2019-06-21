WWE Rumors: WWE reportedly hiding major surprise for Stomping Grounds

Stomping Grounds

What's the story?

WWE Stomping Grounds is just days away and we will see Seth Rollins put his Universal Championship on the line against Baron Corbin, in a rematch from Super ShowDown which took place earlier this month.

However, one element will that will be different in the upcoming match will be the involvement of a special guest referee chosen by Baron Corbin.

While the PPV Card has not generated much interest, fans are curious to see who Corbin will pick as the guest referee at Stomping Grounds, and we have an update on the same, with regards to the size of the surprise.

In case you didn't know...

Last week on RAW, Corbin announced that he had chosen EC3 as the special referee, however, Rollins attacked EC3 viciously with a steel chair.

This remained the theme throughout the night as Rollins promised to attack anyone who would agree to Corbin's request.

With Rollins and Corbin already having faced each other earlier this month, the pressure will be high on WWE to deliver a major surprise in the form of the guest referee to make the match more entertaining.

The heart of the matter

As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Cagesideseats.com) WWE is keeping the mystery referee for the Seth Rollins-Baron Corbin match at Stomping Grounds a secret until the day of the show to increase interest.

They have also revealed that the Universal Championship match will most likely be the main event of the PPV.

While the idea of Baron Corbin main eventing a PPV is not a very exciting one, the Universal Championship main eventing indicates that WWE may have a huge surprise in store for the fans.

What's next?

Stomping Grounds takes place this Sunday and will feature matches such as Kofi Kingston vs Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship, Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans for the RAW Women's Championship amongst others.

