WWE Rumors: Backstage decision that is responsible for the success of the 24/7 title revealed

R-Truth

What's the story?

One of the most entertaining segments on RAW and SmackDown each week usually revolve around the latest Championship in WWE's arsenal - the 24/7 Championship.

The Championship, that has to be defended 24 hours a day and seven days a week, has brought a fresh dynamic to the product and the Superstars involved in the title chase have made it extremely enjoyable to watch.

However, as per reports, the management is also responsible for the success of the Championship as Superstars have been given a relatively free hand in producing the segments for this title.

In case you didn't know...

The 24/7 Championship is quite similar to the Hardcore Championship from the attitude era days wherein the Champion can be challenged at any given time or place by another Superstar as long as a referee is around.

Thanks to this rule, we have seen some hilarious skits, not only on RAW and SmackDown but also on WWE's Social Media.

While Drake Maverick currently holds the green belt, if one Superstar has to be credited with the success of the belt, it has to be the 5-time 24/7 Champion - R-Truth.

The heart of the matter

As per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com (Via Fightful select), WWE has not been “as strict or hands-on” when it comes to the 24/7 title, and many backstage attribute the success of the new championship to that.

One of the reasons that the backstage promos involving the Championship are so entertaining is that they are not bound by the script that the remaining show has to follow, which allows the Superstars involved to take initiative and have fun.

What's next?

With Maverick finally taking the belt off R-Truth, we can be sure that the former US Champion will be in wait for the perfect opportunity to regain the 24/7 Championship.

