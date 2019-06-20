×
WWE Rumors: 2 former Champions allegedly unhappy with WWE may not quit the company

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
932   //    20 Jun 2019, 20:43 IST

Vince McMahon must be a happy man!
Vince McMahon must be a happy man!

What's the story?

Amidst rumors of multiple Superstars wanting to leave WWE when their contracts expire, there seems to be some good news for WWE; as it is being reported that Gallows and Anderson have re-signed their contracts with the company.

In case you didn't know...

Even though it was previously being speculated that The Club is not very happy with the way WWE booked them over the past few years, and might not be renewing their contracts, the actuality of the situation seems to be different.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson won the RAW Tag Team Championships early on during their WWE careers but have failed to achieve anything of significance since then.

While they have been involved in brief feuds every now and then, they were never booked like the strong Tag Team they were during their NJPW days.

The heart of the matter

After not making any significant appearances on television for months, it looks like WWE have finally started a program invloving The Good Brothers and their friend AJ Styles this past week.

However, as speculated by various sources including freelance journalist Tom Colohue, the reason for the latest push could be the fact that the two have re-signed with WWE.

While it is indeed a bit perplexing as to why the two would decide to continue with WWE even after being booked so poorly, the good news is that they might finally get the push they have long deserved.

What's next?

Currently, it looks like AJ Styles will be a catalyst in motivating and re-energising Anderson & Gallows in becoming the dominant tag team force they were once known to be.

Advertisement

Do you think Gallows and Anderson will become Tag Team Champions again? Tell us in the comments!

Also Read: WWE takes monumental decision to give Superstars more creative control


Tags:
Karl Anderson Luke Gallows
Advertisement
Contact Us