WWE Rumors: Company takes monumental decision to give Superstars more creative control

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 1.13K // 20 Jun 2019, 18:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince may not be happy, but the fans will be!

What's the story?

Ever since Jon Moxley vented out his frustrations regarding WWE on his podcast interview with Jericho, the wrestling world fell into shock at the lack of creative freedom that Superstars get in WWE.

While everyone knew that WWE had a creative team that laid down the scripts and promos, nobody exactly understood the gravity of the control McMahon had on the Superstars and the writing team.

However, with an increase in competition from companies like AEW and NJPW, it looks like WWE have finally made the decision to give Superstars more creative freedom in order to curb the growing discontent among them.

In case you didn't know...

Rumors state that many Superstars are unhappy with their position in WWE due to lack of creative control over their characters and storylines.

Jon Moxley stated that Vince McMahon micro-manages every script and promo, and is usually very adamant about how a particular promo should go not giving much leeway to the Superstar who has to cut the promo.

The heart of the matter

With AEW stating that they will be giving creative control back to the Superstars, a lot of the current WWE talents are reportedly waiting to get out of their contracts with WWE so that they can join AEW in order to give their creativity an outlet.

While it seemed like these demands by the WWE Superstars are falling on deaf ears, Fightful has reported (as posted by Whatculture and Cageside Seats) that WWE has encouraged Superstars to pitch more “ambitious” ideas to creative, as they willing to try things they might not have tried in the past in order to freshen up the product.

What's next?

With WWE finally taking steps to improve the product, it will be interesting to see how the company will battle the threat of AEW in the coming months.

Also Read: Plans to extend ongoing Championship feud till September