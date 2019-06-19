WWE Rumors: Plans to extend ongoing Championship feud till September

Is this what Vince wants?

What's the story?

Even though WWE is undergoing a lull period as of now with Superstars waiting for their contracts to expire and poor ticket sales of PPVs such as Stomping Grounds, it hardly looks like WWE are putting any serious effort to change the product anytime soon.

While fans complain about overbooked feuds and repetition of matches on PPVs, it looks like these complaints are falling on deaf ears as two ongoing feuds are reportedly set to continue till the Clash of Champions PPV in September. These are Kingston vs. Ziggler and Lynch vs. Evans.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 35 and is reigning over SmackDown as the top Champion. The New Day member is currently involved in a feud with Dolph Ziggler whom he will face at Stomping Grounds in a steel cage match.

The two have already faced each other at the Super ShowDown event that took place earlier this month. However, it looks like WWE are not yet done with this feud.

On RAW, Becky Lynch has been embroiled in a program with Lacey Evans for the RAW Women's Championship and it looks like this feud between The Lady and The Man is not going to end anytime soon.

The heart of the matter

As per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, advertisements for the Clash of Champions PPV which takes place in Septemeber affirm that Kofi Kingston vs Dolph Ziggler and Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans will happen at the show. Of course, as is the case with a lot of these rumors, cards could be subject to change.

While all four involved are superlative talents, it is time WWE switches things up instead of giving us the same matches every PPV.

What's next?

While these advertisements are subject to change, the chances of WWE continuing the rivalry between Dolph Ziggler and Kofi Kingston as a placeholder feud are high, as rumors indicate that WWE is preparing Shane McMahon to become the next WWE Champion.

