WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why popular main roster Superstar was demoted to NXT

Triple H raiding Vince's roster?

What's the story?

With more and more Superstars being sent back to NXT, it looks like a new pattern has started to appear in WWE. Instead of wasting talent being underused on the main roster by having them lurk around during backstage segments, WWE has started giving them a chance to shine on shows such as 205 Live, NXT or NXT UK.

As we revealed, multiple main roster Superstars including Apollo Crews and Fandango were part of the most recent set of NXT Tapings.

We have finally got the answer as to why WWE decided to put Fandango back in NXT after being a main-roster Superstar for about 7 years.

In case you didn't know...

After making a major splash in WWE by beating Chris Jericho in his debut match, Fandango quickly faded into oblivion; only to be resurrected by Tyler Breeze when the two formed a tag team.

The two fast became one of the most popular teams on SmackDown thanks to their backstage skits called Fashion Files, which were sketches based on the detective shows of the late '80s and '90s.

While the team could never win any gold, they sure won a lot of hearts and fans were extremely disappointed when WWE ended the Fashion Files segments.

The heart of the matter

With Tyler Breeze permanently moving back to NXT, many fans wondered what would be in store for Fandango once he returned from injury. These questions were answered during the last set of tapings of NXT where Fandango came out to help his partner from a beatdown at the hands of The Forgotten Sons.

As per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, "Insider is saying he is not currently scheduled for any NXT shows this weekend. The obvious speculation is that he’s back for a run alongside Tyler Breeze."

What's next?

There are rumors suggesting that Breezango will be facing The Forgotten Sons at NXT Takeover: Toronto.

