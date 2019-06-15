×
WWE Rumors: WWE reportedly 'behind' SmackDown Superstar; likely to get a massive push soon

Shiven Sachdeva
News
781   //    15 Jun 2019, 22:20 IST

The era of Black?
What's the story?

Former NXT Champion Aleister Black has been making quite an impact with his cryptic promos airing on SmackDown for the past few weeks. However, fans want to see the Superstar formerly known as Tommy End get back in the ring soon.

There is some good news for the fans of Black, as it looks like he is one of the favored Superstars in the books of the management, and could be in line for a major push soon.

In case you didn't know...

Aleister Black made his main roster debut as part of a tag team with fellow NXT recruit, Ricochet. The two impressed as a tandem and just when everyone thought we have a new prominent Tag Team in the making, WWE decided to split the two up as part of the SuperStar Shakeup, with Ricochet moving to RAW and Black sent to SmackDown.

While actively competing on Live vents, Black has only made appearances via the Tron episodes of SmackDown asking for challengers.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that there are people in WWE who are behind Aleister Black, and he could be getting a push soon.

Black has the unique charisma required by a WWE Superstar to succeed and it will be interesting to see if WWE will be able to book him properly, or if he will flounder like the majority of the NXT call-ups do on the main roster.

What's next?

Black is reportedly going to have his first singles feud against the master of the RKO - Randy Orton. If true, it would not only catapult Black as a main eventer but will also give him an opportunity to learn from one of the best in the business.

