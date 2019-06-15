AEW News: Chris Jericho verbally decimates fan for calling AEW "WWE Lite"

Y2J.

What's the story?

There is no one quite like Chris Jericho in the world of pro-wrestling. The former WWE Champion has performed for companies like WCW, ECW, NJPW apart from WWE, of course.

And now, the legend is signed with the latest wrestling company making waves - All Elite Wrestling.

However, when a fan tried to berate the new promotion, Jericho did not take very kindly to it and responded with rather harsh words.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho had made a surprise appearance at last year's All In event promoted by Cody and The Young Bucks. While not officially on the card, just an appearance by the 'Ayatollah of Rock n' Rolla' was enough to give fans goosebumps.

Chris Jericho competed against Kenny Omega at AEW's first official PPV - Double or Nothing - which saw The Alpha pick up the win against Omega.

While Jericho and Omega have faced each other a multiple number of times in NJPW, this was their first encounter for AEW.

The heart of the matter

While AEW has stated that they are going to provide the fans with an alternative to WWE, some fans have pointed out that AEW is doing its best to sign WWE Superstars instead of promoting fresh talent.

Former WWE Superstars such as Dustin Rhodes, Jon Moxley, Sean Spears and of course, Jericho have already signed full-time deals and are a part of the company.

Here is what a fan Tweeted about the same:

Chris Jericho did not seem very happy at the fan's snide remarks, and had this to say:

Wow you’re a genius! Now go f*** your a**...

While it is quite hilarious, one does have to ponder if it was merely kayfabe or has the criticism of AEW started to get to Y2J.

What's next?

Chris Jericho will face Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at AEW All Out on August 31st, 2019.

