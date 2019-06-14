WWE Rumors: SmackDown Superstar makes a massive botch during live television you probably missed

The Boss won't be happy

What's the story?

The list of talented Superstars who are not adequately used by WWE is rather long, and one name that tops the chart is Chad Gable. The talented Olympic level athlete had been relegated as a complete afterthought after his short-lived Tag Team with Bobby Roode was disbanded due to the brand split.

However, this past week we saw a re-emergence of the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion as he was part of a backstage segment on SmackDown and also made his 205 Live-debut against Jack Gallagher.

However, that debut did not exactly go as planned.

In case you didn't know...

Chad Gable debuted on the main roster along with his partner id NXT - Jason Jordan. The former NXT Tag Team Champions went on to become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions very soon but failed to maintain momentum.

With Jordan moving to RAW, Gable was again made part of a team along with Shelton Benjamin.

WWE has failed to realise Gable's potential and only see him as a Tag Team performer, teasing a possible team-up with Apollo in the near future.

The heart of the matter

As per Cagesideseats.com (via Wrestling Observer), Chad Gable and Jack Gallagher screwed up the finish on 205 Live this week, as it wasn’t supposed to be a count out.

This comes as rather unfortunate news as the match itself garnered rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

While the original plans for the match have not yet been disclosed, it does look like Gable will be joining 205 Live for the time being and may continue his feud with The Gentleman.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Chad Gable will become a staple on 205 Live or WWE will form a tag team featuring him along with Apollo in the coming weeks.

