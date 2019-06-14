WWE News: Injured main roster veteran makes a shocking return to NXT (Spoilers)

Another masterstroke by The Game?

What's the story?

There have been many Superstars who peaked early on in their careers and could never really live up to the expectations. One name that comes to mind is Fandango.

After being out of action since July 2018 left labrum tear in his shoulder, one half of the Fashion Files has finally returned.

In case you didn't know...

The highly talented Superstar had his first match against Chris Jericho at Wrestlemania - and Won! However, things went downhill for the 37-year-old from there; at least, until he formed a tag team with Tyler Breeze dubbing themselves Fandango.

The two started off by making hilarious backstage segments which were WWE.com exclusives and later became incorporated on SmackDowdown as well.

While many people expected the two to capture tag team gold, it never happened probably due to Fandango suffering an injury and going out of action.

The heart of the matter

Fandango's partner Tyler Breeze has been moved back to NXT as of late and seems to have become a permanent member of the NXT roster.

Breeze was getting a beatdown at the hands of the Forgotten Sons when Fandango made his much-awaited return to help his tag-team partner.

Taking a moment to appreciate that Fandango made his return in jeans and wingtips pic.twitter.com/SdDW9iej1C — Naoru Watch (@wrestlehell) June 14, 2019

It isn't clear at this point if Fandango has also become a permanent member of the NXT roster or is it merely a one-time appearance. Judging by the way Fandango was wasted on the main roster for multiple years, it would be a good idea to keep him on NXT where he can help newer talent learn the ropes and get over.

What's next?

With Breeze and 'Dango reuinted on NXT, we certainly hope that the duo wins NXT gold soon, as Tag Team Championships on the main roster have alluded them for very long.

