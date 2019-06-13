WWE Rumors: Disgruntled 4-time champion who reportedly left WWE in talks with the company

Vince McMahon must be happy

What's the story?

One of the biggest stories coming out of this year's Wrestlemania was the alleged 'ruckus' caused by Sasha Banks backstage.

Banks has not been seen on WWE TV since Wrestlemania, neither has she taken part in any of the live events, with reports stating that The Boss may have left the company for good.

There has been speculation ranging from her asking for her release to WWE blocking her contract. However, freelance journalist Tom Colohue has made some interesting revelations.

In case you didn't know...

There were reports that Banks was unhappy with WWE's decision of making the IIConics the new Women's Tag Team Champions by defeating then champions Sasha Banks and Bayley in a fatal four-way match at Wrestlemania 35.

There were also reports that Banks had thrown a fit and acted in an immature manner backstage, however, these allegations were denied by Bank's husband.

Here is what Mikaze had to say:

“No tantrum ever happened."

While Sasha Banks is on a sabbatical ever since Wrestlemania 35, her Tag Team partner Bayley has managed to win the SmackDown Women's Championship and is pursuing a successful singles career as of now.

The heart of the matter

As per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, via Tom Colohue, Sasha Banks and WWE have been in constant contact while she’s been away from the company.

If true, this should lay to rest all talks of Banks quitting WWE and it is clear that the negotiations are on-going and we may see the 4-time RAW women's champion back soon.

What's next?

While there were some speculations that stated Banks may be making her return at Money in the Bank - they were obviously false, as no such thing happened.

It is still unclear when The Boss will finally make a return, but we sure hope it is soon.

