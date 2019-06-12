WWE Rumors: Exciting update on WWE's brand new show to be launched on FS1

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 546 // 12 Jun 2019, 22:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What do the McMahons have in store for us?

What's the story?

As we have already reported, SmackDown will be getting a new home at FOX starting October 2019. However, it is not merely SmackDown that will be added to the FOX network, but an untitled new television show is also in the works to be aired on FS1.

While it is not clear as of now what would be the format of the show exactly, would it be a wrestling show or a talk show. However, one thing that is almost certainly confirmed is that Renee Young will be the host of this show.

In case you didn't know...

Renee Young is one of the most well-liked member of the WWE announce team and created history when she became the first women to become part of the RAW commentary team.

Here is what Young had to say after joining the commentary team:

"So I've been working each week—I work with Tom Phillips, this week I worked with Vic Joseph—but we'll go back and watch [and] listen to my commentary on Raw or on a pay-per-view or whatever and like, dissect it. They'll give me pointers, et cetera, et cetera, and it's extremely beneficial to me. But yeah, that was kinda the note where they're like 'You don't have to talk as much as you think you need to talk. Maybe just sit back and listen a little bit.' I was like, 'Okay.' And that's like, really no easy task for me. I'm so used to being like, the talker. And keeping the ball afloat. So when I don't have that ball, to keep it afloat, I think that's an uncomfortable spot for me and then I end up, just like ... diarrhea of the mouth because I don't have a firm grasp on what's happening."

(H/T: 411 Mania/ Regular Girls podcast)

Not only that, Renee Young has previously hosted shows such as Unfiltered and Talking Smack, on the WWE Network and is lauded as one of the best interviewers in WWE right now.

The heart of the matter

As per The Big Lead, Renee Young is highly likely to host the new show that will be airing on FS1 later this year.

Young would be the perfect fit for an interview based show.

Advertisement

What's next?

It will be exciting to see what WWE has in store for us with this new show coming soon.

Also Read: Ric Flair reveals the reason behind his unpleasant real-life feud with Shawn Michaels