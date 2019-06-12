WWE News: Ric Flair reveals the reason behind his unpleasant real-life feud with Shawn Michaels

Friends, no more?

What's the story?

Ric Flair is known not only for his multiple accolades as a pro-wrestler but also for his dynamic and colorful personality.

Recently, The Nature Boy had uploaded a video on Youtube taking direct shots at the man who retired him from WWE - Shawn Michaels. The video seemed to have come out of nowhere and had everyone perplexed as to why Naich was suddenly so venomous against the Heartbreak Kid.

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, the 16-time world Champion gave us the answers we were waiting for.

In case you didn't know...

ESPN recently produced a 30 for 30 documentary on Ric Flair which had a multitude of his peers talk about him. One of those peers was former WWE Champion Shawn Michaels.

Michaels had stated that Flair put in too much effort into his character that he forgot to connect with his real self. These words were not taken kindly by Ric Flair who put out a shoot video against Michaels on his official YouTube channel.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Rick Flair had to say about his animosity against Shawn Michaels:

"What I said was because he hurt my feelings, I was not questioning who he is. I called up Jim Ross (for JR's comments in the documentary) and cussed him out, but Jim was telling the truth. When you open yourself up (like he did) in that 30 for 30, you take the good with the bad."

On the reason he made those videos on his channel:

"I just said, 'Hell, I'm going to say what I think and what I feel. I had to rest for two days after I made that video. I was just making a point because I was losing business opportunities, people were thinking maybe he isn't going to come around. So, I had to do something to show some energy, just wanted to be energized and show people I still had it."

What's next?

Ric Flair is back in good health now and we wish him good health and fortune going forward.

