WWE News: Real reason why Bray Wyatt could not make his live in-ring return this week on RAW

What's the story?

Anyone who has been watching RAW consistently for the past weeks knows one thing - Bray Wyatt is an absolute legend. The former WWE Champion has completely re-invented himself and his vignettes of the Firefly Funhouse have quickly become the best thing about RAW for the past few weeks.

However, even though these vignettes are highly entertaining and provide a breath of fresh air on RAW, fans are getting impatient as Wyatt is yet to make his in-person return to the ring on RAW.

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt has introduced a new segment on RAW called the Firefly Funhouse, which is a take on the children's shows such as Blues Clues. The only difference is that it is anything but a children's show with creepy characters and dark humour.

This week on RAW we saw Bray Wyatt kill one of the characters of his show, Rambling Rabbit, by absolutely decimating the eery looking rabbit toy.

Wyatt went on to destroy the rabbit with a hammer until it 'died' and then seemingly produced a breakfast spread from the blood of the dead rabbit. As said, it's anything but a children's show.

The heart of the matter

There were rumors circulating that Wyatt may actually make a live appearance on the RAW that took place in San Jose this week. However, PWInsider has reported that The Eater of the Worlds was actually in Pittsburgh yesterday and so couldn't be a part of Monday Night RAW live.

What's next?

While these creative and out of the box promos are a great way to build interest, there is no denying that WWE fans have a very short attention span, and if WWE does not capitalize on Wyatt's growing momentum soon, it might be another missed opportunity.

