WWE Rumors: Reports reveal "backstage disaster" at Super ShowDown

The Undertaker was not happy

What's the story?

WWE's latest grand show as part of their deal with Saudi Arabia - Super ShowDown - took place this past Saturday and was considered a very poor event.

Not only was it longer than it had to be, but the show also did not feature anything remarkable other than a few spots and pyro. It did, however, make headlines albeit due to all the wrong reasons.

The main event of the evening featuring The Undertaker and Goldberg was a complete trainwreck full of botches and missed spots.

However, recent reports have revealed that it wasn't just the in-ring show that was sub-par but there were backstage troubles as well.

In case you didn't know...

WWE has already had two major shows take place in Saudi Arabia last year-- Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel, which saw Superstars like Shawn Michaels, Kane and Kurt Angle compete. Super ShowDown was the third such show to take place in Saudi.

It featured major matches like Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin for the Universal Championship, Kofi Kingston vs Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship and the first time clash between Goldberg and The Undertaker.

The heart of the matter

There were rumours stating that The Undertaker was not at all happy with his match against Goldberg, which was visibly apparent after the match.

The Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com (via WrestleVotes) has stated that sources in WWE have said that the show was a disaster backstage.

Thought you guys might like this: texting with 2 different sources who were on the Saudi trip. Asked how everything went. One said it was a “disaster” & the other described it as a “train wreck”. So that’s that. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 9, 2019

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone as the show was not very well-received by the fans and felt like it was poorly planned.

What's next?

There have been reports stating that WWE will be returning to Saudi Arabia for another show this year, although the exact date is not yet known.

