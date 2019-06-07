Impact Wrestling Spoilers: Former Champion in WWE makes surprise return to Impact Wrestling

Vince won't be happy

What's the story?

With more and more superstars wanting to leave WWE due to lack of satisfaction, the pro-wrestling industry has never been more abuzz than it is right now.

Superstars have no dearth of options to choose from on leaving WWE as we saw in the case of Jon Moxley who has joined both NJPW and AEW since leaving.

Another recently released WWE Superstar who has made the most of his opportunities is TJP- better known as TJ Perkins- who has officially returned to Impact Wrestling during their last set of tapings.

In case you didn't know...

TJP created history when he won the first ever Cruiserweight Classic tournament held by WWE and became the first Cruiserweight Champion, leading the new generation of Cruiserweights on 205 Live.

However, after losing the belt TJP never rose to prominence and slipped into the lower mid-card rarely being used effectively on 205 Live. TJP left WWE in 2019 and made his way back to the independent circuit and now has finally returned to Impact Wrestling where he used to wrestle as Manik.

TJP had made sporadic appearances for Impact (then known as TNA) from 2004 to 2013, and it will be interesting to see how he is treated by the company upon his return.

The heart of the matter

Impact Wrestling has been putting out solid shows as of late and there is a resurgence in their following, especially thanks to talent like Brian Cage, Big Mike, Rich Swann among others who are proving to be the new breed of Impact Stars.

TJP returned to face Ace Austin in the latest set of tapings held by Impact Wrestling in New York.

What's next?

While it may not be as large scale as AEW or NJPW, it is the right choice for TJP as he will finally get to shine bright and make a mark.

