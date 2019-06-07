×
WWE Rumors: WWE planning to make Baron Corbin the next Universal Champion

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.24K   //    07 Jun 2019, 15:41 IST

Corbin
Corbin

What's the story?

WWE Super ShowDown is just a few hours away and the WWE Universe excited to see the event unfold. This will be WWE's third major show held in Saudi Arabia as part of their 10-year partnership with Saudi.

One of the most anticipated matches of the night is Seth Rollins taking on Baron Corbin for the Universal Championship. Don't get me wrong, the match itself is hardly exciting, but the fact that Brock Lesnar will most likely cash-in his MITB Contract is what makes it interesting.

While it is expected that Rollins will retain at SSD against Corbin, WWE might be planning something entirely different.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins became the Universal Champion at Wrestlemania 35 when he defeated Brock Lesnar in the opening match of the night.

With WWE having abolished the automatic rematch clause, Lesnar did not get his chance to get back at Rollins. However, by winning the MITB Contract, the Beast Incarnate has finally come back into title contention.

The heart of the matter

Rumor Roundup on Cagesideats.com has stated There’s some speculation that the injury angle WWE ran with Seth Rollins on Raw was to set up Baron Corbin winning the Universal title, Brock Lesnar cashing in on him, and Rollins then chasing the title again, likely for a match at SummerSlam. But considering the past couple weeks, no one seems to know for sure what’s going on.

If WWE does indeed decide to go ahead with this decision, Baron Corbin will etch his name in the history books by becoming a World Champion. A feat deserving Superstars like Goldust, Roddy Piper, and Matt Hardy were never able to achieve.

What's next?

This decision would not make much sense as Lesnar cashing on Corbin would actually result in a pop instead of Lesnar gaining heel heat. We will just have to wait and watch what decision WWE finally take.

Also Read: Rumor killer on Current Champion missing his match at WWE Super ShowDown 



Tags:
WWE Super Showdown 2019 Seth Rollins Baron Corbin
