WWE Rumors: Rumor killer on Current Champion missing his match at WWE Super ShowDown

WWE Super ShowDown

What's the story?

WWE Super ShowDown is just a day away and the excitement is high for the event. This will be WWE's third outing in Saudi Arabia and WWE have managed to rope in big guns like Goldberg and The Undertaker for the event.

Another match that has been advertised to take place in Jeddah this Friday is for the Universal Championship as Seth Rollins will defend the title against Baron Corbin at the show.

However, recently there were rumours circulating that Seth Rollins may have been written off the Super ShowDown event given the severe beating he took at the hands of Brock Lesnar this past RAW. This, however, holds no truth.

In case you didn't know...

This week on RAW, Brock Lesnar came down to the ring and mercilessly beat down Seth Rollins to the point that The Architect needed to be stretchered out of the arena. However, while everyone including his manager Paul Heyman thought that Lesnar was merely preparing to cash-in his MITB contract, The Beast made it clear that he will be cashing in this Friday at Super ShowDown.

Seth Rollins was seen leaving in an ambulance after the assault and rumors of him not making it to Jeddah started doing the rounds almost immediately.

The heart of the matter

While Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin is a match no one is looking forward to, Brock Lesnar's pending cash-in has certainly created an interesting dynamic, to say the least.

The Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com (via PWInsider) has reported that The Brock Lesnar beatdown angle was not a way to write Seth Rollins off Super ShowDown and that the current Universal Champion will indeed be part of the show.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see who walked out this Friday with the Universal Championship-- Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin or Brock Lesnar.

