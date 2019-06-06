WWE Rumors: 2 NXT main event Superstars to be called up to the main roster

Triple H

What's the story?

While WWE has hardly started utilizing the recent NXT call-ups in EC3, Aleister Black, or War Machine (or whatever their latest name is), there are already plans to bring in some of NXT's big guns to the main roster.

These names include the current NXT Champion Adam Cole as well as another champion.

In case you didn't know...

Adam Cole is the current NXT Champion which he won at the latest NXT Takeover event: NXT Takeover 25 just last week.

Cole is part of the Undisputed Era faction which also has Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish as part of the stable; so it will be interesting to see if WWE is planning to break Cole away from the pack or all four men will get the call-up.

Shayna Baszler currently holds the NXT Women's Championship and successfully retained against Io Shirai at NXT Takeover 25.

The heart of the matter

It is quite perplexing that WWE would want to bring two current Champions on the NXT roster to the main roster even though there is no dearth of available and underutilized talent that is rotting away on the main roster.

Even so, Dave Meltzer of WON has stated that Adam Cole and Shayna Baszler are names that are currently being considered to be called up to the main roster.

This does not seem like a very good idea as both these Superstars currently hold the pivotal NXT Championships and having them jump ship at this point would leave a void in NXT that would be hard to fill.

What's next?

While the exact date or time of their possible main roster debut has not been revealed, we can only hope that WWE does not rush this and focus on pushing talents like EC3 and Ricochet instead.

