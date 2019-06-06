WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon has surprisingly allowed one Superstar to cut unscripted promos

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

If there is one thing that Jon Moxley has made clear via his podcast interviews after leaving WWE is that Vince McMahon needs to micromanage every aspect of what goes on in the WWE. Especially so when it comes to promos.

The Chairman wants every Superstar to strictly follow the script and is not pleased with any Superstar who tries to deviate and cut promos that are not handed to him/her.

However, it looks like WWE have decided to make an exception for the man returning to in-ring action after Wrestlemania 33: Goldberg.

In case you didn't know...

WWE will be holding their third grand event in Saudi Arabia on 7th June 2019, as Super ShowDown takes place in Jeddah.

The marquee match that will be the focus of the event will be a first-time ever match between The Undertaker and Goldberg.

Goldberg is a former Universal Championship and had his last match in WWE when he faced Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 34 for the Championship, which he lost.

The Undertaker was last seen competing in a match when he teamed with Kane to take on Triple H and Shawn Michaels at Crown Jewel last year.

The heart of the matter

Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live stated that WWE's current deal gives Goldberg control over his promos and that the promo he cut on SmackDown this week was his own words and not part of a script.

This comes as an interesting development as many WWE Superstars have clamoured for the opportunity to cut their own promos, and this may be the advent of changing times.

However, it would be rather disappointing if Vince McMahon has merely made an exception in this case due to it being a one-off appearance.

What's next?

Goldberg takes on The Undertaker at Super ShowDown at Jeddah this Friday.

