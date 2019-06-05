×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Cancelled Wrestlemania 36 feud likely to take place sooner as per new plans

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
31   //    05 Jun 2019, 23:13 IST

Enter caption
Enter caption

What's the story?

One of the greatest things about the world of pro-wrestling is the spectacular and long drawn rivalries that come to fruition. Rivalries like Austin/McMahon, Shawn Michaels/Bret Hart, and John Cena/Edge are some that come to mind.

One such rivalry that is slowly building its place in the history books is that of former best friends Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

While many fans are growing tired of the same program running for such a long time, it looks like WWE have no intentions of stopping anytime soon.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have gone toe-to-toe on more occasions than we would like to remember, but the fact that the two have amazing in-ring chemistry is a saving grace.

The two women have been involved in a program since before Wrestlemania 35, where Becky Lynch defeated Flair and Ronda Rousey to win both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

Flair managed to defeat Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship at MITB but was defeated by Bayley on the same night to lose the coveted title.

The heart of the matter

It had been rumored earlier that WWE were planning a one on one match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for Wrestlemania 36; however, these plans were reportedly nixed.

As stated on the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, it looks like we’re headed toward a Lacey Evans/Becky Lynch/Charlotte Flair Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s title. There’s talk we could see even more of the Flair vs. Lynch feud now since it’s reportedly off the table for WrestleMania 36.

What's next?

While both these Superstars are undeniably the best, WWE needs to focus more on building new stars instead of rehashing the same program until it is milked dry.

Also Read: Backstage reason why WWE Management is "really impressed" with underused RAW Superstar







Tags:
Charlotte Flair Becky Lynch
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Wrestlemania 36 plans for Current Champion changed again
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 6 amazing plans that were cancelled 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Surprise feud planned for Becky Lynch after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 36 plans to involve current NXT Superstar
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why WWE had to change Ronda Rousey's Wrestlemania storyline
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE already have a WrestleMania 36 plan in place for Becky Lynch
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 4 reasons why Vince McMahon could hand the SmackDown Women's Title to Charlotte
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why Charlotte Flair won the Smackdown Women's title ahead of WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Original Championship plans for John Cena at WrestleMania revealed 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey's possible return feud revealed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us