WWE Rumors: Cancelled Wrestlemania 36 feud likely to take place sooner as per new plans

What's the story?

One of the greatest things about the world of pro-wrestling is the spectacular and long drawn rivalries that come to fruition. Rivalries like Austin/McMahon, Shawn Michaels/Bret Hart, and John Cena/Edge are some that come to mind.

One such rivalry that is slowly building its place in the history books is that of former best friends Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

While many fans are growing tired of the same program running for such a long time, it looks like WWE have no intentions of stopping anytime soon.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have gone toe-to-toe on more occasions than we would like to remember, but the fact that the two have amazing in-ring chemistry is a saving grace.

The two women have been involved in a program since before Wrestlemania 35, where Becky Lynch defeated Flair and Ronda Rousey to win both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

Flair managed to defeat Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship at MITB but was defeated by Bayley on the same night to lose the coveted title.

The heart of the matter

It had been rumored earlier that WWE were planning a one on one match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for Wrestlemania 36; however, these plans were reportedly nixed.

As stated on the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, it looks like we’re headed toward a Lacey Evans/Becky Lynch/Charlotte Flair Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s title. There’s talk we could see even more of the Flair vs. Lynch feud now since it’s reportedly off the table for WrestleMania 36.

What's next?

While both these Superstars are undeniably the best, WWE needs to focus more on building new stars instead of rehashing the same program until it is milked dry.

