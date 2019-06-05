WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why WWE Management is "really impressed" with underused RAW Superstar

RAW

What's the story?

While we hear about how Vince McMahon and his team routinely get upset with Superstars and pull the plug on their pushes, it looks like one man has managed to break that cycle with his own hard work and initiative.

That man being none other than 205 Live's General Manager and RAW Superstar, Drake Maverick.

Fightful.com has reported that WWE Management is quite happy with Maverick's initiative in producing segments revolving around the new 24/7 Championship.

In case you didn't know...

Even though he serves as the 205 Live GM, Maverick had been seen on RAW as the manager of former Tag Team Champions -- The Authors of Pain. However, ever since Akam suffered an injury, Maverick has not been seen much on RAW.

WWE introduced the 24/7 Championship a few weeks ago which allows the Superstars to go after the Championship at any given point, a lot like the Hardcore Championship rules from the Attitude Era.

The heart of the matter

Maverick FKA Rockstar Spud was not only an active competitor in Impact Wrestling he has also held Championships during his tenure in Impact and it is rather surprising that WWE have only used him in managerial roles as of this point.

However, Maverick seems to have taken matters into his own hand and has produced a lot of his 24/7 Championship chase material on his own, which seems to have earned him favour with the WWE Management.

While it is very rare that WWE actually acknowledges a Superstar's effort and pushes them on this basis (case in point: Zack Ryder and Breezango), we can only hope that Maverick will not be so unlucky.

What's next?

With Superstar's on 205 Live complaining about Maverik's poor performance as the GM, it looks like WWE may have a new role in mind for the talented Brit.

