WWE Rumors: Former UFC Star to make surprise debut at Super ShowDown?

Super Show Down

What's the story?

After the spectacular event organized by NXT in NXT Takeover 25, which took place on this past Saturday, WWE will have huge boots to fill as they prepare for the next grand show to take place in Saudi Arabia as Super Show Down takes place in Jeddah on June 7th.

One of the matches on the card is a 50-man Battle Royal match which will feature Superstars, not just from RAW and SmackDown, but also NXT. In fact, as per reports from PWInsider, WWE is very interested in one particular NXT Talent making his main roster debut at the grand show.

In case you didn't know...

Not only will the event see two legends clash for the very first time as Goldberg will take on The Undertaker, but Kofi Kingston will be putting the WWE Championship on the line against Dolph Ziggler among other major matches.

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar has also promised that he will cash-in his MITB contract at the show being hailed as an equal to Wrestlemania.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider (via Cagesideseats.com) has stated that WWE is planning to use NXT talents in the 50 man battle royal at Super ShowDown. Matt Riddle is a name they say has specifically been discussed.

With WWE being particularly interested in Matt Riddle, it should be expected that they have major things planned for him and "The Bro" could be in line for a push as soon as he joins the main roster.

Matt Riddle is considered one of the most charismatic performers in NXT as of now and is destined for big things when he joins the main roster.

What's next?

Even though it will be as part of a 50-man match, Riddle can expect to be favoured by WWE management if he is being discussed as a future top prospect.

Riddle has called out Brock Lesnar on multiple occasions, and it is quite possible we see a feud between the two in the future.

