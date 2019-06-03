WWE Rumors: WWE planning a major Championship change to take place and fans won't be pleased

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.54K // 03 Jun 2019, 23:22 IST

What is Vince McMahon thinking?

What's the story?

One of the most shocking things to have happened in recent memory was when the beast incarnate Brock Lesnar won the MITB match at the Money In The Bank PPV 2019-- even though he wasn't even a part of the match up until the final few minutes.

Lesnar made his way to the ring after the match was practically over with Ali about to pick up the contract, and went on to decimate the former 205 Live star and grabbed the MITB briefcase to the shock of everyone.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar got inserted into the match at MITB as one of the participants-- Sami Zayn was attacked backstage and had to be evicted from the 8 man ladder match for the MITB contract.

Lesnar is a former Universal as well as WWE Champion, and now holds one of the biggest prizes in WWE-- The MITB Contract which allows him to challenge any top Champion for his world championship at any given time.

Brock Lesnar is advertised for RAW tonight and it will be interesting to see what is in store for the Beast Incarnate.

The heart of the matter

While most fans were severely upset with Lesnar winning the MITB contract, it looks like things are about to get worse as WWE is actually considering for Lesnar to have a successful cash-in on RAW.

As per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, the expectation is that Brock Lesnar will win the title when he cashes in his Money in the Bank contract tonight on Raw.

What's next?

To be honest, if WWE is indeed planning to hand the Universal Championship back to Brock Lesnar, it has to be one of worst booking decisions the company has taken in a while, as it makes very little sense to give the top championship to a part-timer yet again.

