3 WWE Superstars Triple H likely doesn't have a plan for at this time

Triple H's WWE regime saw him book and use underutilized stars more prominently on shows, but that also means they took somebody else's spot from the top. From the looks of it, a few well-known stars and former champions are suffering the same thing.

Since Triple H took over from Vince McMahon as WWE's head of creative in 2022, many positive changes have been seen in the product. Still, there have also been some downs in line with the ups. Some have expressed disappointment about how the men's and women's tag team division has been lackluster, the small card for premium live events received mixed reactions, and some stars have not been featured properly or regularly on the weekly shows.

For this list, we will look at three WWE Superstars Triple H likely doesn't have a plan for currently.

#3. Bayley's last televised match was at WWE SummerSlam

Bayley lost the WWE Women's Championship to Nia Jax at the 2024 SummerSlam, and fans have not seen her since. May thought she would immediately ask for the rematch, especially since the loss was because of Tiffany Stratton's interference, but the former champion hasn't been quite active.

Initial reports stated that she might have been injured at The Biggest Party of the Summer, but it wasn't anything to worry about. As a matter of fact, she has even returned to action at live events during WWE's tour en route to Bash in Berlin.

#2. AJ Styles hasn't had a televised match since Clash at the Castle

Like Bayley, AJ Styles' last televised match for the Stamford-based promotion was during a premium live event, but his last appearance was months ago.

At Clash at the Castle, Cody Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Styles in an I Quit Match. In the following month, The Phenomenal One performed in Japan for NOAH where he defeated Naomichi Marufuji. He has been wrestling at live events since, he even flew to Europe to compete at live shows there.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura hasn't been seen on WWE television for a long time

Shinsuke Nakamura's last televised match in the Stamford-based promotion was on the April 22, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW where he was defeated by Sheamus. Still, The King of Strong Style remained active despite the absence.

Nakamura has been competing during live events and was even part of the Japan tour in July. Recently, he was spotted at Rudo's Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Orlando, Florida with some of his grappling class students, among them is fellow superstar Kairi Sane. However, it looks like the creative has nothing for him in the ring at the moment.

