Last week, United States Champion LA Knight issued an open challenge to any WWE star for the final SmackDown before Bash in Berlin. His challenge hasn't been officially accepted yet, as the show originates from Berlin, Germany.

Knight convincingly beat Santos Escobar in a title defense last week. Which performer could feasibly answer the challenge and potentially shock the world by dethroning The Megastar?

The next five WWE stars could appear as the mystery opponent and take advantage of LA Knight's open challenge on SmackDown.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#5. Carmelo Hayes stepped up to Cody Rhodes on his first night

Trending

One star who certainly doesn't lack confidence is Carmelo Hayes. He boldly confronted Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on the first night of the 2024 WWE Draft.

He was able to hang with The American Nightmare but needed to work through the rest of the roster before getting such a huge opportunity right away. Hayes and Knight have already traded verbal barbs with each other.

Since he believes he's the best wrestler on the planet, Hayes could easily accept the challenge and try to win the United States title in his first year on the main roster. Andrade could factor into the finish and inadvertently help his rival beat The Megastar.

#4. Grayson Waller's partnership with Austin Theory could be tested

Like Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory have crossed paths with LA Knight. Knight routinely got the best of all three in promos, but that didn't stop the young heels from going after The Megastar.

Theory is a former US Champ and may try to put his name in the hat for the match. Waller could also do so since he only really cares about himself.

It would add more tension between the two, even though they should have already gone their separate ways. Things could partially be restored between the arrogant heels if Waller upsets the super-popular LA Knight.

#3. Jacob Fatu is the difference maker for The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa may be overconfident, thinking he and his Bloodline successfully erased Roman Reigns from WWE. The Head of the Table didn't appear last week, but Sikoa did, making Jacob Fatu his enforcer and protector.

Since Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are now the WWE Tag Team Champions, Sikoa may want to add more gold to his Bloodline. Roman's group never captured a mid-card Championship.

Solo's group could boast more title success by adding the US title to its ranks. Jacob Fatu could accept the challenge and destroy Knight. The Bloodline could also interfere and cost The Megastar the title he worked hard to win.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura is a former United States Champion

Despite being drafted to SmackDown this year, Shinsuke Nakamura hasn't appeared on programming in quite some time. His last match was against Sheamus on RAW on April 22.

Since then, The King of Strong Style hasn't been used on SmackDown. He competed in Japan as well as in dark matches. Recently, Nakamura has wrestled at live events in Europe.

One of those matches has been against LA Knight. WWE could be testing the match out to see how fans respond to both sides before running with it on TV.

#1. AJ Styles returns to WWE to restart his feud with LA Knight

LA Knight's fortunes have risen after beating AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40. {Image Credit: WWE.com}

Before his push to the United States title, LA Knight clashed with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40. The feud started in late 2023 with Styles claiming that Knight took his title match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

The Phenomenal One cost Knight a chance to win this year's Elimination Chamber match. Following The Show of Shows, Styles defeated Knight for the right to challenge new Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes.

The former WWE Champ could boast that he was one of the last people to pin Knight before he won the title. Styles hasn't been on SmackDown since losing to Rhodes in an I Quit Match in June.

He could make a triumphant return to SmackDown by challenging his former rival. Styles has already been competing in live events in Europe over the last two weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback