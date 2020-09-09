3 WWE Superstars Triple H didn't put over and 3 he did

Triple H made his way to WWE in the mid-90s, after a brief stint in WCW. Little did the fans know that he would go on to become one of the biggest WWE Superstars of all time, and a sure-fire future Hall of Famer.

Triple H had to pay his fair share of dues, most notably his short run following the Curtain Call incident at MSG. He soon regained his steam and won the 1997 King of the Ring tournament. Triple H has won several World titles, has headlined WrestleMania on various occasions, and is currently the EVP of WWE. He has had a string of in-ring classics against the very best WWE has to offer. In this list, we will take a look at some of his biggest feuds and focus on 3 WWE Superstars that he put over, as well as 3 that he didn't.

#6 CM Punk (didn't put over)

CM Punk

The Summer of Punk saw CM Punk winning the WWE title from John Cena at Money In The Bank 2011, and successfully retaining it at SummerSlam. Moments later, Punk was attacked by Kevin Nash, and was later defeated by Alberto Del Rio, who cashed in his MITB briefcase on Punk. Punk then kicked off a feud with Nash, with Triple H getting involved as well. Punk was scheduled to face Nash at Night of Champions, but the latter was soon replaced by Triple H himself.

Triple H and Punk met in the main event of the show, and the match ended with The Game picking up a victory over Punk. This angered the fans to no end, and many believed that Triple H booking himself to win shattered Punk's momentum. Months after Punk left WWE in 2014, he recalled slamming Triple H for not putting him over in 2011.

"All due respect, I do not need to wrestle you, you need to wrestle me. I do not want to wrestle you. I seriously resent you for not putting me over three years ago when you should have. That would have been best for business but you had to f**king come in and squash it. And then I had to lose to f**king Truth and Miz."

Punk left WWE on the road to WrestleMania 30, and hasn't wrestled a single match ever since his exit from the company. Over the past several years, speculation has run rampant on various occasions about Punk's possible return, but nothing has come out of it.