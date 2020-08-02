3 WWE Superstars who are undefeated in 2020 so far, and 3 who have lost the most matches

We are more than halfway through 2020, and the year has had its fair share of memorable instances despite COVID-19 affecting the weekly shows and PPVs in a major way. WWE had to stop bringing in live audience on the road to WrestleMania 36 and transfer every WWE event to the Performance Center, including The Show of Shows.

The pandemic is still going strong all these months later, and there's no telling when the live audience will be back. Crisis or no crisis, there have been a bunch of WWE Superstars who have impressed the WWE Universe and haven't lost a single wrestling match this year. On the other side, there are also many others who have recorded terrible win-loss figures. In the following slideshow, we will take a look at 3 WWE Superstars who are undefeated in the ring so far in 2020, and also 3 wrestlers who have lost the most number of matches.

#6 Mansoor (undefeated)

Mansoor

Mansoor is a young gun from Saudi Arabia who holds the distinction of being the first-ever pro-wrestler from the Kingdom to wrestle in WWE. He wrestled on the independent circuit for around three years, before making his way to WWE in 2018. He has been a part of WWE NXT ever since his debut and has also been extensively featured on WWE's Saudi Arabian event cards. He defeated Cesaro in a one-on-one match when he last wrestled in Saudi Arabia, at WWE Crown Jewel 2019.

Mansoor has wrestled 7 bouts this year and hasn't lost a single one of those. Interestingly, his undefeated streak goes way back to September 2019, with a win over Dexter Lumis on an NXT Live show. Ever since then, he has won more than 25 matches in a row, with most being singles competition! Mansoor's in-ring ability speaks for itself, and he has a bright future ahead of him.