3 WWE Superstars who are most affected by Brock Lesnar's title reign

DolphMicheals FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 // 11 Jul 2018, 13:53 IST

Brock Lesnar

Ever since 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar became the WWE Universal Champion, all the other superstars (except some powerhouses) who were likely to be in the title picture on RAW were hit bad.

Even those who ended up being in the mid-card might be considered lucky, some other top stars are even struggling to make it into the mid card.

The same thing can be said about the guys in mid card as well. When the top guys were forced into mid card, the mid card wrestlers automatically lost their place and are involved in some useless non-title feuds.

So, let us talk about those 3 WWE superstars who are worst hit by the championship reign of 'The Beast'.

#3 Elias

Elias

He shows up on Raw every week and has been arguably the most entertaining character on Monday nights. His gimmick and persona has been cheered by audiences all over, and he has performed excellently well in merchandise sales.

Ever since Elias came onto Raw's roster, he has been a completely different guy in comparison to what he used to be in NXT.

Elias has been going great (almost like The Miz) and was expected to hold the IC championship when The Miz was about to become a father and was taking a month off.

But the things changed dramatically with Lesnar holding the Universal title and Reigns and Rollins coming into IC title picture. While Reigns went back to main card, Rollins held the IC title for nearly 5 months before loosing it to Dolph Ziggler.

Now, with a lot of main card wrestlers being pushed into the mid card, Elias winning the IC title seems to be an impossible thing in next 5-6 months.

Considering the energy Elias has been putting in every time he has walked in the arena, him remaining without a title belt is totally unjustified.