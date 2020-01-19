3 WWE Superstars who are rumored to return at Royal Rumble and 2 we wish could return too

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

CM Punk and Ronda Rousey

Royal Rumble is a little more than a week away. The excitement about this pay-per-view among the fans is building up.

Superstars like Brock Lesnar, The Fiend, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch and Charlotte are going to be present at the show. Fans are well aware of the fact that many surprise returns are likely to occur at the Royal Rumble and since it's the first pay-per-view of this decade, WWE will want to develop some momentum and get the ball rolling. Quite a few names are currently rumored to make a comeback at Royal Rumble, and in this article, we are going to discuss them. Additionally, we will also discuss two names the WWE Universe wants to return as well.

#5 Rumored to return at Royal Rumble: Edge

Edge has been long gone from the WWE ring. He retired in the early 2010s after a career-ending injury.

Since then, the Rated-R Superstar has been away from any sort of in-ring action. Last year, however, he performed his signature move, spear, on Elias further fueling the rumors of his comeback.

We didn't get to see that happen but since WrestleZone's Bruce Prichard has almost confirmed Edge's return, it could come to fruition. Will it be a one-off appearance or something much bigger? That remains a mystery, at least as of now.

Here’s what Mike Johnson of PWInsider had to say about Edge’s return:

"We've heard that Edge signed a new deal with WWE that has a pretty nice upside. We also reported a few months ago he was in Pittsburgh for WWE business and that's where WWE Wellness Policy head Dr. Joseph Maroon is headquartered. My gut feeling is we'll see Edge in the Royal Rumble as a surprise (as that seems like the perfect place to make a big splash with a return for Wrestlemania season) and possibly even see him do a few matches on major events."

1 / 5 NEXT