5 Signs that Vince McMahon won't allow Cain Velasquez to win the Royal Rumble match

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Velasquez said he is going to win the Royal Rumble match but is he really going to do so?

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez joined WWE last year. His first match was against Brock Lesnar, and while many assumed that Velasquez would be the man to dethrone Lesnar and win the WWE Championship, the victory did not come to fruition. Velasquez lost his debut match at the hands of The Beast in Saudi Arabia at last year's Crown Jewel event.

Since then, we haven't seen him in the ring due to an injury. He was recently interviewed by The Sun, and when asked about his Royal Rumble status, he said this:

I think I'm doing it right, I think so. I can win it, hell yeah, that's my mentality for everything. For everyone as well, that is how your mentality has to be. I'm going in to win this thing.

The very question that comes to mind now is whether or not Velasquez is really going to win. Last time he made a promise to the WWE Universe he failed to fulfill it. Are things going to be different this time? Here are 5 signs why they may not be.

#5 A face-to-face with Brock Lesnar is the main reason why Cain Velasquez is entering the Royal Rumble match

Rey Mysterio brought Cain Velasquez to WWE as an ally, and it quickly led to a WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. The storyline betwen Mysterio and Lesnar, which is how Cain's debut came to pass, was incredible and the fans were extremely invested in it.

WWE doesn't have enough time to seemlessly put together something like this in order to create enough buzz for a one-on-one match at the PPV. Velasquez was previously rumored to face Lesnar at Royal Rumble, but he hasn't shown up on TV in months. During that time, Lesnar threw his name into the hat for the show's eponymous match, thus completely nixing the opportunity for Brock vs. Cain II.

Entering the Rumble match is probably the best way to continue his rivalry with The Beast, which WWE will surely pick back up at some point in 2020. Between UFC and WWE, the men have a 1-1 record against each other. A rubber match between them will decide who the supreme fighter is. This makes it likely that Velasquez’s Royal Rumble appearance is only happening so he can confront Lesnar during the 30-man bout instead of wasting a match without proper build.

1 / 5 NEXT