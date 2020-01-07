5 Signs that Roman Reigns will win the Royal Rumble Match

Will Roman Reigns face The Fiend or Brock Lesnar?

Royal Rumble is only a few weeks away and we don't yet know who is going to win this year's 30 Man Battle Royal Match. The Superstar who wins this over-the-top-rope Battle Royal gets an opportunity to challenge for either the WWE Championship or the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. Last year, Seth Rollins won the Royal Rumble and successfully challenged Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35.

This year, the excitement among fans regarding the Royal Rumble far surpasses previous years. The ongoing storylines on SmackDown and RAW have carried fan interest so far, and WWE will want to continue that trend at the Royal Rumble. However, the winner of the Battle Royal match can change everything, so the company must be careful.

Right now, Roman Reigns seems a likely winner and here are 5 signs that Vince McMahon could allow him to grab the big victory.

#5. Roman Reigns has already teased it

On the first SmackDown of 2020, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan confronted each other backstage. Reigns proceeded to tease an upcoming match between he and Bryan at WrestleMania 36.

The former Universal Champion announced that he is going to enter the Royal Rumble Match, win the Battle Royal, and challenge for the Universal Championship. Even though Reigns assumed that Daniel Bryan will beat The Fiend at Royal Rumble and they will have a match at the Shows Of Shows, we don't think this is likely to happen.

We have already published a feature on why Roman Reigns could challenge Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania and will go on with the same here.

Yes, every Royal Rumble entrant will predict that he is going to win the Battle Royal, but the case with 'The Big Dog' is different. If he has said it, then it's likely going to happen and his career history proves just that.

