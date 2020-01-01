5 Reasons why WWE may want Roman Reigns to face The Fiend at WrestleMania 36

The Fiend and Roman Reigns

Since returning to WWE, Bray Wyatt has become one of the most feared Superstars in all the company, with the exception of The Undertaker, possibly. The Fiend's reign of terror began at SummerSlam when Wyatt's new character made his in-ring debut in a victorious effort against Finn Balor.

Wyatt is the current Universal Champion and wreaks his unique brand of havoc on SmackDown. He will defend his title against Daniel Bryan for the second time at Royal Rumble next year, but it's likely that he won't lose his title and carry the Universal Championship into WrestleMania 36. Several Superstars have the potential to beat Bray Wyatt (and probably thrive) in WWE, but right now it seems like the company's priority is protecting The Fiend character for something bigger ahead.

One of the most popular Superstars on SmackDown is Roman Reigns and he is rumored to be the man pegged to end The Fiend's title reign. Here are 5 reasons why WWE may be saving Reigns vs Wyatt until WrestleMania 36.

#5 'The Big Dog' has not been in the title scene for a while

One reason for this potential WrestleMania bout could be that WWE wants Roman reigns to be featured in the title scene once again. 'The Big Dog' has not had a single title feud since his return from leukemia and one of the reasons for it could be that the company wants to be careful to protect Reigns' character.

When the creative team booked Reigns in numerous title matches over the years, fans quickly grew tired of it. They wanted to see something new and exciting, but despite their wishes, kept getting Roman Reigns matches over and over again.

Because Roman Reigns has not challenged for the Universal Championship since relinquishing it in October 2018, it is nearly certain that he wouldn’t receive backlash for fighting to reclaim it now. If that's the case, then we don't have to question why the company probably wants this match to take place on the big stage at WrestleMania 36.

