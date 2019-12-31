WWE News: King Corbin names the 2 legends who helped him improve

King Corbin was interviewed by USA Today's Chiefs Wire and revealed a lot of interesting things. The King Of The Ring winner has spoken about his past NFL career but the thing that caught our attention the most was his revelation about who helped him become what he is.

Corbin revealed that The Undertaker and Triple H have influenced him the most. He also claimed that the two legends have helped him evolve by sharing secrets and helping him out with day-to-day stuff. He said:

“Undertaker is someone I looked up to for his physicality and the mentality, so he’s a guy I grab onto every time he’s around, and he seems very willing to help. And not a lot of guys want to give out secrets, but he helps in how I think about putting things together, and he’s really played a significant role helping me find success and fame.

Same with Triple H, he’s been hands-on with me since day one, and he’s always interested in what I’m doing and how I’m doing and how I can evolve, so those guys have played major roles in helping me grow.”

Corbin just does not seem to get over with the WWE Universe and always is on the receiving end of some real heat from the fans, which works great for his heel persona.