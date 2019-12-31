Identity of Lana's first husband and Bobby Lashley's ex-wife revealed

Gary Cassidy

Last night's RAW was chaotic!

Last night's episode of WWE RAW saw the most infamous love triangle in wrestling right now become a love-hexagon when Rusev, Lashley, and Lana's drama enveloped three more individuals - in Liv Morgan, Bobby Lashley's ex-wife and Lana's first ex-husband, the latter two remaining nameless.

Well, the identity of the pair is now revealed.

Two people whose roles in the wedding of Bobby Lashley and Lana on last night's #RAW should not be understated...



Both @EricJames1988 and @Karissa__Rivera's respective performances were pretty great and pivotal to the outcome! pic.twitter.com/gSf0iVJWef — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) December 31, 2019

Lana's first husband, who was also the first person to "object" to the marriage of his ex-wife and Lashley, is an independent wrestler Eric James!

"The Throwback" Eric James wrestles for Victory Pro Wrestling and Create A Pro Wrestling, the latter being run by WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins and backstage producer Pat Buck.

The second interruption was by Bobby Lashley's ex-wife, also known as Karissa Rivera! Rivera, of New Jersey, has previously competed in NXT, losing to Lacey Evans in 2018, and WWE SmackDown, where she and AEW star Kris Statlander went by the name The Brooklyn Belles, losing to former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics.

Both James and Rivera had crucial roles, setting the WWE Universe up for the monumental return of Liv Morgan before Rusev would join the former Riott Squad member to spoil the party!

It'll be interesting to see how this one unfolds, with Liv Morgan already taking to Twitter today to progress the story by sharing intimate photos of herself and Lana.