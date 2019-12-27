5 reasons why Brock Lesnar should face Cain Velasquez at Royal Rumble

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 IST SHARE

Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez, will it happen at Royal Rumble

It was rumored that Cain Velasquez will face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble. However, as per new reports, Velasquez isn't scheduled to have a match against Lesnar but instead, he could appear as a surprise entrant during the Royal Rumble match.

Both Superstars had a match at Crown Jewel this year for the WWE Championship where Lesnar squashed Velasquez. Since then, both Superstars haven’t had a match on WWE Television but it’s almost a guarantee that Lesnar will defend his ittitlet the Royal Rumble. He doesn’t usually miss any of the big four pay-per-view in WWE but if he is going to face Velasquez next year, who would win the match?

It’ll be a rubber match between them, as they have a 1-1 record against each other, and it’ll be interesting to see who will be the ultimate winner. Considering Brock the fact that Lesnar is still one of the most protected Superstars of the company, we think he has a better chance than Cain Velasquez of winning this match. And here are the five reasons why this match is best for business.

#5 Great start for WWE

Royal Rumble needs star attractions. WWE has Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar!

This year, WWE had a lot of ups and downs as well. They lost a few talented Superstars to other wrestling promotions and while there are still many talented performers in WWE, the creative aspect of their shows is still disappointing to many fans.

Many storylines had the potential to do wonders for their respective brands but in the end, it’s about the booking they receive from the writing team. If they don't book a storyline correctly, they’ll fail to do its job.

Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez share a storyline that has a lot of history. Their story goes back to 9 years when Velasquez beat Lesnar to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship. WWE just needs to give it a final touch and book it for the Royal Rumble. We hope this match will last more than it did the last time. Otherwise, it’s good to go.

1 / 5 NEXT