WWE Rumors: Men's and Women's Royal Rumble winners reportedly revealed

Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches from 2019.

Irrespective of the build-up going into the PPV, the expectations for the Royal Rumble matches are always high.

This year's matches are expected to have a plethora of talents from SmackDown, RAW and NXT, and we now also know who may win the men's and women's matches respectively.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue's new YouTube video had potential spoilers about the outcomes of the Rumble matches.

Tom stated that Roman Reigns and Shayna Baszler, who were the picks of the WWE management to win the match, are now the betting favourites as well.

It should be noted that betting odds most often than not paint an accurate picture of the eventual outcome as the WWE shareholders are provided with information in advance, which, in turn, influence the odds.

Colohue explained how it works:

The current betting favourites, previously these were just favourites from management, to win the Royal Rumble, I mentioned it was Shayna Baszler and Roman Reigns, they are now the betting favourites on a lot of betting sites, and a lot of betting companies are taking less and less odds of the chance for Roman and Shayna winning. It’s worth remembering, I believe the time was 2016 when Randy Orton won, the betting averages narrowed day by day to get closer and closer to Randy Orton, at that time you had Goldberg, Lesnar and The Undertaker in the Royal Rumble, so they were favourites the day before but Randy Orton was the betting favourite on the day. So it’s very telling when the betting favourites start to move.

A lot of that comes to the shareholders who get a little bit of the advance information so that they are confident in the company’s direction. If we see a lot more bets coming in for Roman Reigns, which a lot of shareholders will be asking questions about, I think we can be confident that it will be Roman and Shayna.

Shayna Baszler recently dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley and is expected to win the Rumble and go on to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

Roman Reigns' feud against Baron Corbin was just the placeholder before he gets into a Universal title programme with The Fiend.

While plans change constantly in the WWE, The Big Dog and The Queen of Spades are most likely to be Royal Rumble winners come January 26th.

