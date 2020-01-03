WWE Rumors: Top SmackDown Superstar could permanently move to NXT

The WWE has planned a routine Superstar Shakeup for April after WrestleMania and the biggest backstage news, courtesy of Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue, is that NXT will also be involved in the proceedings.

Main roster Superstars are expected to be sent to NXT during the Shakeup and there are a few names that are already doing the rounds.

Tom Colohue touched upon the topic in his latest YouTube video and revealed Sami Zayn to be one of the Superstars who is being considered for a trade.

He also explained how WWE is focussing on getting only those Superstars back to NXT who have a prior history with Triple H's brand.

Here's what Tom had to say:

With regards to NXT, Sami Zayn is still the favourite name I’m hearing, but there is a lot of discussion about that, so I can say for certain. Sami Zayn is the one I’m hearing the most as I’ve mentioned in the Sportskeeda podcast as well as potentially someone like Nakamura. There is a level of people they are interested in bringing back to NXT, people who have been there before, people who have a lot to add, the Samoa Joes, that sort of level. Those are the people they want working and I would quite enjoy seeing Samoa Joe vs. Adam Cole. Is that just me? Is that just a sadist in me? I watch wrestling, you watch wrestling, we’re both sadists, let’s just accept it!

Sami Zayn has wrestled sporadically ever since becoming the manager of Shinsuke Nakamura but that doesn't mean that the company doesn't want the 35-year-old Superstar as a full-time in-ring talent.

The former NXT Champion has done a stellar job of being the spokesperson of the Intercontinental Champion, however, his wrestling talents are just too good to be sacrificed for his current role.

Following Finn Balor to NXT should ideally rejuvenate Zayn unless the WWE has bigger plans for him on the main roster.

