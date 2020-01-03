WWE Rumors: Former World Champion moving from SmackDown to RAW

As reported first by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue on December 24th, 2019, WWE is planning another Superstar Shakeup after WrestleMania 36 in April.

We're still a long way from the reported Shakeup and the WWE is already planning a few movements that could take place across the brands.

Tom Colohue revealed in his new YouTube video that he has heard whispers of The Miz going to RAW in the Shakeup.

The A-Lister's Miz and Mrs. TV show airs on USA Network just like RAW and having him on the red brand would be an ideal decision to make to maximize the viewership figures.

Tom explained:

There are some early whispers of moves coming for the planned Shake-up in April. Now, there are a few people that have been constantly moved back and forth and Miz is one I’m hearing mentioned a lot, but he’s always mentioned. He’s someone who they are considering someone of a role talent and it’s someone they can use on USA because Miz and Mrs is on USA and there is a preference for that.

The Miz was traded to SmackDown during the WWE Draft last year and he has not particularly received a substantial push since the move.

The former WWE Champion was used to add another layer in the storyline between Daniel Bryan and The Fiend, which saw Miz take on Bray Wyatt at TLC in a non-tile match.

Bryan, Miz and Baron Corbin faced each other in a Triple Threat match on the most recent episode of SmackDown to determine the #1 contender for the Universal Champion.

The Leader of the Yes Movement won and he will take on The Fiend one more time at Royal Rumble.

It will be interesting to see how WWE use The Miz on the road to WrestleMania before he possibly makes the jump to RAW.

Regarding the planned Shakeup, WWE also has other big plans that would particularly excite the fans of NXT.