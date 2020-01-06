5 Signs that Vince McMahon won't allow The Fiend to lose the Universal Title at Royal Rumble

Ishaan Sharma

Daniel Bryan vs The Fiend is set for Royal Rumble

Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz on the final SmackDown of 2019 to become the number one contender for the Universal Championship. The victory granted him a match against The Fiend at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view this month.

The leader of the Yes Movement has already faced The Fiend for the Universal Title, at Survivor Series last year, but he came up short. On the precipice of Bryan facing him once again for the title, we believe the odds are in favor of The Fiend, this time as well.

Yes, it’s a possibility that the old rookie Daniel Bryan could turn the tables and beat The Fiend, it just doesn’t seem likely. Here are 5 signs Vince McMahon won’t allow The Fiend to lose against Daniel Bryan at Royal Rumble.

#5 Royal Rumble is to end this ongoing rivalry, and not for a title change

Time to move on?

WWE booked Daniel Bryan versus The Fiend because these two Superstars have a history together. Their storyline seems far more promising than others recent Wyatt stories. On the final SmackDown of November 2019, Bray Wyatt ripped off Bryan’s hair, which resulted in the return of the old Daniel Bryan at TLC.

WWE probably wants to end their storyline at Royal Rumble and it seems like they have done their preparation. At Royal Rumble, The Fiend could win another match against Bryan, which would also become the end of their rivalry.

Then, both Superstars could move on from their current storylines and engage in other feuds. This doesn’t require The Fiend to lose his title, so why bother? Do you think WWE should extend this rivlary until a few more weeks? Have your say in the comments below.

