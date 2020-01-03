WWE Rumors: Details on notable change on this week's RAW; reportedly a one-time thing

Nishant Jayaram

Jan 03, 2020

This week's WWE RAW was quite an interesting one, which ended with the huge Lana-Bobby Lashley wedding segment. Lana and Lashley, in the end, did not get married but there was a lot of hilarity and a huge twist to the tale.

The segment was the last one on this week's RAW and one aspect that left fans surprised was not just Liv Morgan being Lana's past lover, but that the show went on for 10 more minutes than originally scheduled.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, WWE reportedly have the option to "overrun" the time allotted to them by USA Network. But the report further goes on to state that this was a one-time thing and it may not happen often.

The overrun did not cause the viewership to drop, as has been the case in the past, and, in fact, viewership remained the same and there was no noticeable drop in viewership. The report states that ratings for the last segment was up, with Lana claiming on Twitter that the red brand's ratings were up by 40%.

WWE's backstage personnel knew that the show would overrun before the final segment involving Bobby Lashley, Lana, Rusev, Liv Morgan, and other characters commenced.

This week's RAW was produced by Paul Heyman as reports suggested that Triple H and Kevin Dunn were not there on RAW, while Vince McMahon arrived late to the red brand's final show of 2019.

The final segment has garnered mixed reactions as some fans have loved the new direction that the storyline has gone in, while others have trashed it.

