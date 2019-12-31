WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon & Triple H not in charge at RAW; personnel involved in producing show revealed

This week's RAW was the final show of the Red brand of 2019, held at Hartford, Connecticut, and it was quite different from the rest. The show, which ended with the Lana and Bobby Lashley wedding segment, saw Liv Morgan return to WWE television, where she revealed that she was Lana's lover.

Backstage, there were different faces producing the show as Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Kevin Dunn were not at the show, as per PWInsider. The show was reportedly run by Paul Heyman and Michael Mansury, RAW's executive director and vice president of global television production, respectively. John Laurinaitis and Michael Hayes were also involved in the production of the final RAW of 2019.

PWInsider later revealed that Vince McMahon arrived just before the show was set to go on air.

McMahon has taken a back seat in recent months as Heyman has taken charge of RAW and put his own unique touch on the red brand. This week on RAW, we saw Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe team up in their feud with AOP and Seth Rollins, while the seeds for Royal Rumble matches were also set on RAW.

The Street Profits and The OC continued their feud, while AJ Styles interrupted Randy Orton's announcement, where the latter was talking about how he suffered an injury and that he could be out for months. But, that was just a ruse as Orton was not legitimately injured as he proceeded to RKO AJ Styles.

The entire show had Paul Heyman written all over it, especially the final segment of the show which was the Lana-Lashley wedding.

