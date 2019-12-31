WWE RAW Results December 30th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Tonight's RAW was a great sendoff for 2019

The last RAW of the decade kicked off with Kevin Owens who gave us a recap of last week's attack on Samoa Joe by Rollins and the AOP. The trio showed up and Rollins threatened him before KO ran after Seth but the AOP pinned Owens into the corner.

Samoa Joe came out and took the AOP down on the barricades and attacked Rollins in the ring. A bunch of security guys flocked the ring and tried to break them apart while we headed for commercials.

Backstage, Joe cut a promo with Owens when we returned and they decided to team up to beat the AOP before they were asked to leave the building.

Segment rating: A

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

Black and Murphy put on a great match to end the year

Aleister was dominating early on and hit Murphy with big kicks and knees to the face. Murphy managed to turn things around later in the match and hit Murphy's Law. Black hit the Black Mass twice and got the win!

Result: Aleister Black def. Buddy Murphy

Match rating: A

Backstage, Rollins was told to leave the arena and decided to do so but mentioned that RAW would be canceled 'before the next match is over' without him.

Rowan was angry that he wasn't invited to Lana's wedding.

Randy Orton was injured at a live event and would address the crowd about his future later in the night.

Rowan vs. Enhancement Talent

Yikes!

Kip Stevens ran under the ring but resurfaced for a beating. Rowan got a frog splash in and could've won the match but decided to lift his opponent's shoulders. He then hit an Iron Claw and got the win.

Result: Rowan def. Enhancement Talent

Match rating: C

Lana was getting ready for the wedding backstage while wondering if Rowan was obsessed with her.

